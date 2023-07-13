One person shot dead as security guards open fire on rubbish rummagers

Police are investigating after 18 people were shot at while rummaging through a dumpsite in the north of Durban on Wednesday afternoon. One person died.

The incident took place in the Buffelsdraai area in Verulam. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “It is alleged that the victims were chased and shot at by security guards while they were at the dumping site. “It was further reported that a 29-year-old man was declared dead at the scene and the other 17 victims were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.”

Netshiunda said eight people have so far been taken in for questioning. “Eleven firearms have also been seized and will be subjected to ballistic testing.” Police in Verulam are investigating charges of murder and attempted murder.

According to Reaction Unit boss Prem Balram the victims were allegedly shot at while scavenging for food, plastic, cardboard and scrap metal. He said their officers received a call for help to transport the injured through to Osindisweni Government Hospital. “Several victims informed Reaction Officers that they were scavenging for food and recyclable goods when security officers opened fire on them with rubber bullets, before changing to live shot gun and 9mm ammunition.”