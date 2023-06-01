Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, June 1, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

One robber killed and another wounded in Pinetown business robbery

Eight armed men stormed a business in Pinetown, demanding money and other valuables.

Eight armed men stormed a business in Pinetown, demanding money and other valuables.

Published 4m ago

Share

Durban – One suspect was shot dead in a business robbery in Pinetown on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place at a clothing store in Anderson Road at around 3.30pm.

According to police, it is alleged that eight armed men entered the shop and at gunpoint demanded money from the owner.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “Reports indicate that the suspects started shooting and the security guard retaliated, fatally wounding one suspect, and a second suspect sustained injuries and was taken to hospital under police guard.”

Netshiunda said six suspects were still at large.

More on this

Pinetown police are investigating charges of business robbery, murder, attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

According to an incident report, one of the suspects forced open the till and took money from it. The owner’s cellphone and items of clothing from the store were also stolen.

It is believed that the suspects might be linked to a spate of robberies in Pinetown.

The crime statistics released this week by Police Minister Bheki Cele showed that robberies at non-residential properties such as businesses had decreased in KwaZulu-Natal.

From January to March 2023, 839 cases were reported compared to 834 cases in the same period last year.

The highest number of robbery cases were opened at the Pinetown SAPS, followed by Durban Central SAPS and Pietermaritzburg SAPS.

IOL

Related Topics:

SAPSNPADurbanCrime and courtsShootingMurderAttempted MurderBusiness Robbery

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe