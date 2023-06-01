Durban – One suspect was shot dead in a business robbery in Pinetown on Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place at a clothing store in Anderson Road at around 3.30pm.

According to police, it is alleged that eight armed men entered the shop and at gunpoint demanded money from the owner. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “Reports indicate that the suspects started shooting and the security guard retaliated, fatally wounding one suspect, and a second suspect sustained injuries and was taken to hospital under police guard.” Netshiunda said six suspects were still at large.

Pinetown police are investigating charges of business robbery, murder, attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. According to an incident report, one of the suspects forced open the till and took money from it. The owner’s cellphone and items of clothing from the store were also stolen. It is believed that the suspects might be linked to a spate of robberies in Pinetown.

The crime statistics released this week by Police Minister Bheki Cele showed that robberies at non-residential properties such as businesses had decreased in KwaZulu-Natal. From January to March 2023, 839 cases were reported compared to 834 cases in the same period last year. The highest number of robbery cases were opened at the Pinetown SAPS, followed by Durban Central SAPS and Pietermaritzburg SAPS.