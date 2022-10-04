One shot dead in Westbury shootout

Pretoria – Gauteng police recovered two unlicensed firearms and more than 70 rounds of ammunition after a man was gunned down in Westbury, Joburg on Tuesday. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said officers received information about a shoot-out between a group of men in Westbury.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the police found two men with gunshot wounds. “Both victims were taken to the nearest medical care centre where one was declared dead on arrival,” Masondo said. Masondo said it was believed that the victims were standing outside a shop at about 5pm when they were accosted by four suspects who had jumped out of the car and fired several shots towards them.

“A shoot-out ensued leading to one of the men who were outside the shop being fatally wounded.” While searching for the suspects, the police noticed a white VW Polo driving in the area. Upon seeing the police, the driver sped off and a high-speed chase ensued.

“The suspect abandoned the car and ran on foot dropping a plastic bag. “Inside the bag, the police found a shotgun, a pistol and more than 70 rounds of ammunition. “These firearms will be sent for ballistic testing to establish if they are linked to today’s shooting or any other crimes,” said Masondo.

