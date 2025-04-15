One student killed, three injured in Walter Sisulu University protest shooting

A student at the Walter Sisulu University’s main campus in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, was killed while three others were injured during a protest at the campus, allegedly by a university employee.
According to reports, an employee of the university opened fire on Tuesday morning after protesters allegedly set a vehicle alight near a student residence.
The university has since suspended all operations for the day.
Police have not yet issued a statement regarding the incident.
Meanwhile, educational activist, Hendrick Makaneta, expressed outrage and deep sadness by the tragic shooting at Walter Sisulu University that reportedly claimed the life of a student and left three others injured.
“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the deceased, and we wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured,” Makaneta said.
“Universities should be safe havens for students, places where they can pursue their academic goals without fear of violence or harm.”
Makaneta said the shooting at the university was a reminder that the government has failed to provide students with the safe and secure environment they deserve.
“We condemn this senseless act of violence in the strongest possible terms.
“The use of firearms on campus is unacceptable and has no place in our society,” Makaneta said.
He called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to take immediate action to arrest the perpetrator and ensure that justice is served.
“We demand action from SAPS and the university to address this incident and prevent future occurrences. The time for words is over; it's time for action. We will be watching closely to ensure that those responsible are held accountable and that our universities are made safer for all.”
He said the safety and security of students must be a top priority and called on the university’s administration to take concrete steps to prevent future incidents, including reviewing and strengthening their security protocols.
“We stand in solidarity with the students, staff, and families affected by this tragedy. We will not rest until our universities are safe and secure environments where students can thrive and reach their full potential,” Makaneta added.
IOL News