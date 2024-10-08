One suspect shot and killed following armed robbery on the M2 highway

One suspect was shot and killed, while four others evaded arrest following an armed robbery on the M2 highway in Gauteng on Monday. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the robbery began when a white Ford Ranger vehicle blocked a grey SUV Mercedes Benz driven by a 66-year-old year man.

“Five suspects alighted from the bakkie and used a hammer to break the window. The suspects robbed the man of cash, cellphone, and a bag with a laptop,” Masondo said. Members of the Johannesburg Central SAPS Motor Bike Squad stated that they saw the suspects climb into a white Ford Ranger with no registration plates and pursued them. The suspects opened fire on police, who shot back. One suspect was killed, and the others eluded arrest. One weapon and a laptop were found inside the vehicle.

In a similar case, on October 10, two men charged with business robbery will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court for the second time. On September 20, a 24 and 26-year-old man allegedly stole money, cigarettes, and alcohol from a business on Romsey Grove in Durban North. They had a brief court appearance on Thursday. The case was remanded. Colonel Robert Netshiunda, a spokesperson for KwaZulu-Natal police, confirmed that the two males were apprehended by the Phoenix task force.