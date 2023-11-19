One suspect shot dead in botched Pinetown cash heist

One suspect was shot dead in an alleged cash-in-transit heist in Pinetown on Sunday morning.
A shopper and a security guard were injured.
According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics they responded to a shooting incident at a cash and carry store in Goodwood Road in Westmead Pinetown before noon.
“On arrival paramedics found SAPS and security personnel on the scene.
“Paramedics were shown to the patients and found that a security officer and a shopper had been injured during the robbery.
“They were both stabilized on the scene by ALS Paramedics before being transported to various hospitals for the further care that they required.”
It appears that another suspect was also injured and has been treated and under police guard by the South African Police Services (SAPS).
According to Jamieson, police minister Bheki Cele is on scene.
“At this stage the events leading up to the shooting will be investigated by SAPS.”
IOL News