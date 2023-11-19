One suspect shot dead in botched Pinetown cash heist

One suspect was shot dead in an alleged cash-in-transit heist in Pinetown on Sunday morning.

According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics they responded to a shooting incident at a cash and carry store in Goodwood Road in Westmead Pinetown before noon.

“On arrival paramedics found SAPS and security personnel on the scene.

“Paramedics were shown to the patients and found that a security officer and a shopper had been injured during the robbery.