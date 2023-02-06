One suspect shot dead, two arrested as police foil cash heist in Mpumalanga

Cape Town - One suspect was shot dead by police and two others were arrested during a foiled cash heist on the R29 in Leslie, Mpumalanga. Police said they had arrested two suspects aged 39 and 40 respectively.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said a group of armed suspects attacked security guards who were carrying bags of money destined for an undisclosed location in Leslie, Cape Town. “As the security guards walked with the bags of cash, the suspects suddenly opened fire on them, but luckily no one was injured. The suspects then robbed the guards of the cash bags. “Police at Leslie were alerted about the incident and swiftly responded. One of the suspects, in a silver-grey VW Polo, was shot dead during the shoot-out.

“Police managed to intercept the two suspects near business shops and arrested them, and the two are believed to have been part of the group of robbers.” Mohlala said although some of the suspects managed to evade arrest, police did not back down but continued to pursue them, and three firearms, including a pistol and two revolvers, were confiscated from the suspects. “Police further recovered three of the cash bags which were reportedly stolen during the robbery. The recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to determine any link to other crimes committed in the country.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The two suspects will be charged for armed robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. They will appear before the Leslie Periodical Court on Wednesday, facing the said charges,” he said. Mohlala added that the police could not rule out the possibility of adding more charges as the investigation continues, and the investigators are busy gathering details at the crime scene, including establishing the amount of cash stolen. The suspect who was shot was certified dead by the paramedics on the scene and is yet to be identified by his family.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mohlala pleaded that anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or send information via the MySAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous. Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has welcomed the arrest of the two suspects. Semakaleng Daphney said she was sure that as the investigation proceeded, other unresolved cases of a similar nature would be solved.