One-year-old found murdered, buried in shallow grave near church

Limpopo police are investigating the murder of a one-year-old toddler who was found buried in a shallow grave on Sunday. The little boy was found in the Ga-Makanye Village in the Mankweng policing district.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the toddler was found at around 10.30am. “Police responded to a complaint of murder and upon arrival, they found community members gathered at the scene at the nearby bushes next to a local church,” Ledwaba said. “They commenced with the initial investigation and discovered the body of a one-year-old boy, buried in a shallow grave with only the hands visible.”

A murder docket has been opened for investigation. Police said at this stage the identity of the toddler and the motive for the crime was not known. The Limpopo Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe condemned the brutal and senseless killing.

“The loss of an innocent child in such a violent manner is absolutely heartbreaking and unacceptable," Hadebe said. Police have urged anyone with information that can assist police in their efforts to apprehend the suspect/s to contact Detective Sergeant Samuel Malesela on 076 749 8403 or report any information anonymously through the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or by visiting the nearest police station or using MySAPS App. In a separate incident in Limpopo, police arrested a 33-year-old woman after she allegedly shot and killed her husband.

The incident took place in Elansdoom Village on Monday, May 27, at about 6am. It is alleged a heated argument between the couple resulted in the woman shooting her husband. [email protected]