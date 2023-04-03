One-year-old girl and her mother among three shot dead in KZN

Durban - A one-year-old girl and her mother were among three people shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal. The incident took place in the Adam Missions area in KwaMakhutha on the KZN South Coast on Friday just after 9pm.

When police arrived on the scene, they found two women, Thabsile Myeza, 26, and Lindokuhle Myeza, 40, dead. Thabsile’s toddler, who was also shot, died at the Prince Mshiyeni Hospital. A 16-year-old is believed to have survived the shooting and was also taken to hospital.

Thabsile sustained a gunshot wound to the head while Lindokuhle suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that KwaMakhutha police were investigating three counts of murder. “Three victims were reportedly shot by unknown people on Friday, 31 March, in Adams Mission. Two victims were fatally shot at the scene while the third one, a one-year-old, succumbed to the injuries in hospital. The motive for the killing is unknown.”

In another shooting in the province, police gunned down five suspected drug dealers at an apartment in Morningside, Durban. The suspected drug dealers were shot and killed during a shoot-out with the police’s Anti-Gang unit on Saturday afternoon. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said five firearms, including three rifles and two pistols, money and drugs were seized by police.