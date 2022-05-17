Online ‘lover’ arrested in Joburg for demanding R8m to stop leaking nude videos onto social media

Pretoria – A 54-year-old man has appeared in the Alexandra Regional Court charged with fraud and extortion involving online dating scam allegations. “The accused’s apprehension was effected on Saturday, 14 May 2022 by the Hawks after he was positively identified as a wanted suspect by authorities at OR Tambo International Airport departing to Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for leisure,” according to Hawks Gauteng spokesperson, Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

It was reported that in March 2020, Chinedu Jonathan Madueke introduced himself to the complainant on an online dating site as a female model from Italy named “Ruth”. “The two seemingly hit it off and started dating, which resulted in an exchange of nude videos,” Mulamu said. “A few months later, the complainant alleged that Madueke demanded an enticement of approximately $500 000 (R8m) from him, to avoid his nude video from being leaked on social media.”

The matter was reported to the Hawks serious commercial crime investigation in Joburg for investigation. “A warrant of arrest was issued for Madueke’s apprehension and authorities circulated him on the local and international border movement control system,” Mulamu said. “Madueke’s attempt to flee the country failed on Saturday subsequent to the system that alerted authorities of his outstanding warrant of arrest. He was immediately detained to account for the alleged online dating scam which happened about two years ago.”

During his first court appearance on Monday, Madueke was remanded in custody pending investigations. The case was postponed to Monday, 23 May 2022 for verification of his legal status in South Africa. IOL