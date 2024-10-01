Online rental fraud on the rise: How to spot and avoid scams

In recent weeks, Harcourts South Africa has noticed a surge in fraudulent schemes where scammers pose as real estate professionals to defraud naïve tenants.

Individuals looking for housing are becoming increasingly vulnerable to online rental scams .

“This is not a new problem; it has been going on for years. Recently, we have noted an increase in scams where fraudsters advertise properties pretending to work for Harcourts. They often use platforms that do not verify the legitimacy of listings, like Facebook Marketplace and RentUncle,” said COO of Harcourts South Africa, Anton Jansen van Vuuren.

Van Vuuren said these are the tell-tale signs of rental scams:

– Too good to be true prices

If a rental price is much lower than comparable houses in the neighbourhood, it could be a scam.