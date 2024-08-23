Operation Basadi: Enhlanzeni district police arrest man with illegal firearm after tip off

Ehlanzeni District police, acting on a tipoff, have arrested a 43-year-old man in Acornhoek after uncovering an illegal handgun. The Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the operation, codenamed Operation Basadi, was led by acting district commissioner Major General Dorah Xaba on August 22.

The breakthrough occurred after policewomen, engaged in a sting operation in Hazyview, received information about a suspect allegedly seen carrying a firearm in Acornhoek. The information was relayed to Tactical Response Team (TRT) members, who acted swiftly on the tip. The police officers identified a man fitting the description provided. A search led to the discovery of a handgun with 10 rounds of ammunition.

The suspect could not produce a licence for the weapon, leading to his immediate arrest. Further checks revealed that the serial numbers on the firearm had been tampered with, raising suspicions about its involvement in other criminal activities. The firearm is set to undergo ballistic testing, and additional charges could follow depending on the results. The suspect is scheduled to appear in the Mhala Magistrate's Court on August 23.