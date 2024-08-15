Operation Basadi nets 825 suspects during women’s month in Limpopo

In celebration of Women’s Month, Limpopo provincial commissioner of South African Police Service, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, launched Operation Basadi on Thursday, August 8, at Thavhani Mall in Thohoyandou. The launch was attended by Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba and MEC for transport and community safety Violet Mathye.

The operation, which took place from August 5 to August 11, saw multi-disciplinary teams from various government sectors making 825 arrests across the province. During this period, two firearms with ammunition and five stolen or hijacked vehicles were also recovered. The co-ordinated efforts involved roadblocks and stop-and-search operations targeting crime hotspots in Limpopo.

The individuals arrested faced charges for a range of offences, including burglary, assault, car-jacking, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, drug dealing, rape, murder, theft from vehicles, and possession of dangerous weapons. The collaborative operations were conducted across all five districts, involving units from SAPS, SANDF, private security companies, community organisations, and other governmental agencies. Among those arrested were 32 suspects wanted for serious and violent crimes, including rape, robbery, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).