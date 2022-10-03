Operation Dudula members attacked, one shot dead in Limpopo skirmish

Pretoria – Police in Limpopo have arrested three people after members of anti-immigrant movement Operation Dudula came under severe attack which resulted in the death of one of their members. Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the bus transporting the Dudula members was damaged during the melee.

“Three suspects aged between 25 and 26 were [on Sunday] morning, arrested by the police in Jane Furse for allegedly attacking members of Operation Dudula movement in which their bus got damaged and one of them shot dead at the RDP section on Saturday, 1 October 2022,” said Mojapelo. Mojapelo said preliminary police investigations indicate that the Dudula members from Gauteng province arrived at Jane Furse RDP sports ground on Saturday for the launch of their movement. The activists also intended to hand over a memorandum to the local police management.

“The group was reportedly travelling in a bus which drove to a demarcated area to collect the female members who were accommodated at different houses at the RDP section,” said Mojapelo. “While on their way back towards the sports ground, their bus was allegedly attacked and damaged by a group of unknown people using stones. The bus was then stopped and some passengers alighted from the bus and ran after the attackers when an unknown member of the community shot one of the members who died instantly.” The incident led to the cancellation of planned activities in the area and police units were deployed to monitor the situation.

A manhunt for the suspects responsible for the murder and malicious damage to property was immediately launched. “In the early hours of [Sunday] morning at about 5am the police conducted an intelligence driven operation and three suspects - two males and one female - were arrested in different houses,” said Mojapelo. “The police received further information about another suspect who was allegedly threatening patrons at one of the liquor outlets in the same RDP section. On arrival, the suspect started running and, in the process, he allegedly produced a firearm and aimed at the police who then responded by fatally wounding him.”

Police said the deceased man, aged 25, was allegedly found in possession of two loaded pistols. He was also positively linked to the murder of the Dudula member. IOL