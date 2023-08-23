Operation Shanela: 100,000 people arrested for murder, drug dealing, rape in SA

Over 100,000 suspects wanted in connection with various crimes, including murder, rape, hijackings, and drug dealing, were arrested during Operation Shanela. General Fannie Masemola, the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), said they were making great strides and progress in the fight against crime since the launch of Operation Shanela.

"To date, the High Density Nationwide Operations have led to the arrest of 109,540 suspects as a result of heightened police visibility," he said. Masemola said the success was due to the integrated approach of local, metro, and traffic police officials. “The focus of these operations includes regular roadblocks, tracing of wanted suspects and searches at premises.”

During the period of August 14 to August 20, a total of 9,656 suspects were arrested for various crimes. These are the numbers from May 8: – 744 vehicles that were either stolen or hijacked were recovered.

– 129,499 kilograms of copper cables were recovered. – 374,138 items of counterfeit goods were recovered. Police said 13,603 suspects wanted for murder, rape, and other crimes were arrested.

– 10,645 illegal immigrants were arrested for being in the country illegally. – 1,512 suspects were arrested for murder, – 1,090 for attempted murder.

–1,694 suspects were arrested for rape. – 4,129 suspects were arrested for dealing drugs. – 8,051 suspects were arrested for being in possession of drugs.

– 433 car hijackers were arrested. "We are registering commendable progress in the fight against crime; the number of those arrested during this period gives us hope that this is a step in the right direction. "Working closely with all stakeholders in the fight against crime, including our communities, we can achieve more successes. We will continue with heightened visibility operations so as to continue to rid our communities of all forms of criminality," said Masemola.