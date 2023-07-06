Operation Shanela: 47,848 arrests made since launch, says national police commissioner

SAPS National Commissioner Lieutenant-General Fannie Masemola says Operation Shanela has made over 20,000 arrests since the last update in Klipgat almost a month ago. The number of arrests for various crimes currently stands at 47 848. From the moment Operation Shanela was launched on May 8, it has made substantial strides across the country. As part of the operations, the SANDF, National and Provincial Traffic Police, Metro Police Departments, Municipal Traffic, the Department of Home Affairs, Sars, and other government agencies; CPF patrols and community patrollers, and private security personnel collaborate.

In the last two weeks, 14,909 suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from murder, and attempted murder, to rape. The updated breakdown of crimes people have been arrested for is as follows: •4,391 wanted suspects were arrested

•417 suspects were arrested for murder •224 suspects were arrested for attempted murder •453 suspects arrested for rape

•403 suspects for car hijacking •3,894 for assault with grievous bodily harm (GBH) and 2,258 for common assault •2,238 for possession of drugs

•774 for dealing drugs •911 for dealing illegally in liquor •1,034 suspects for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

•306 for possession of illegal and unlicensed firearms •884 for burglary at residential homes •2,114 illegal immigrants were also arrested during this period

Various recoveries were also made, including 120 vehicles and 800 firearms. “This is significant bearing in mind that the provinces of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, and the Western Cape have been identified as those provinces that have the most reported shootings, and the most recovered firearms are from the same provinces,” said Masemola. The operation has also worked to combat the increase in drug dealing and abuse, such as the recent drug bust at the Sea Border Police Unit at the Port of Ngqura in the Eastern Cape, where 32 blocks of cocaine worth R12,8 million were seized.

Masemola also addressed the recent unfortunate incident which occurred on Sunday involving VIP Protection members who attacked a driver and two others on the side of the road, near the e-Toll Tarentaal in Gauteng. “I can now confirm that those members have been identified and are currently being subjected to our internal processes, in line with our Discipline Regulations of 2016, and Labour Relations prescripts. We also identified and successfully traced the victims and can confirm that a criminal case has been opened and is under investigation by the IPID.” “Thus far, eight members have been issued suspension notices and temporarily removed from their posts pending the outcome of our investigation.”