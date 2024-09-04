Operation Shanela squeezes crime in Free state as SAPS arrests more than 1,100

Inter-departmental Operation Shanela, a collaboration between various law enforcement agencies, continues to make strides in curbing criminal activity across the Free State. The operation targeted trio crimes, including car hijacking, house robbery, housebreaking, cash-in-transit incidents, as well as cases involving firearms, murders, and rapes. During the week-long operation, which ran from Monday to Sunday at midnight, law enforcement agencies conducted searches on premises, individuals, and vehicles. Roadblocks and vehicle check points were implemented, and inspections were carried out at liquor premises, scrapyards, and recycling centre.

The efforts of Operation Shanela resulted in the arrest of 279 wanted suspects in connection with various crimes, including murder, attempted murder, rape, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. In total, 1,119 suspects were arrested during the operation, with 118 of those on charges of assault, 155 of common assault, 41 of rape, and 58 of possession of dangerous weapons. Notably, 36 individuals were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, and 52 were apprehended in connection with illicit mining activities. Among the items confiscated were alcoholic beverages, counterfeit goods, dangerous weapons, cellphones, dagga, drugs, firearms, and money believed to be the proceeds of crime. These items will serve as evidence in court proceedings. Firearms seized during the operation will undergo ballistic testing to determine if they were involved in other criminal activities.

All suspects are expected to appear in various courts throughout the province at different times. SAPS emphasised the importance of these operations, with Sergeant Sinah Mpakane said: “We will continue to intensify efforts to ensure that criminals have no space to operate in our communities.” The public is encouraged to report any criminal activity through the Crime Stop hotline and remain vigilant.