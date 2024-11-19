Operation Shanela tackles priority crimes across Northern Cape

Police have cracked down on crime by shutting down 18 unlicensed liquor outlets and seizing a large quantity of alcohol, drugs, and dangerous weapons during operation Shanela. This came after a week-long crack-down on crime in the Northern Cape which saw police and government departments join forces for Operation Shanela, targeting serious offences including firearm possession, murder, rape, and robberies.

The operation ran from Monday, November 11 to Sunday, November 17, and included roadblocks, vehicle checks, high-visibility patrols, and stop-and-search actions, said the Northern Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Cherelle Ehlers. “Disruptive actions included roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, high visibility patrols, and stop and search actions which resulted in the search of 4063 persons and 2089 vehicles,” said Ehlers. Inspections were done at liquor outlets, scrapyards, second-hand goods dealers, and recyclers aimed to enforce compliance, while efforts to ensure food safety focused on informal businesses and spaza shops.

“Inspections led to the closure of 18 unlicensed liquor outlets and the confiscation of a significant amount of alcohol. Drugs, dangerous weapons and money believed to be the proceeds of crime were seized,” said Ehlers. Community outreach formed a key part of the initiative, with police and community policing structures raising awareness about tuck shop operating hours, the sale of expired goods, rural safety, and school security. The police urged residents to continue supporting crime-fighting efforts by sharing information through the My SAPS app or calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111.