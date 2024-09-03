Operation Shanela: three suspects arrested

An Intelligence driven operation was conducted in Makhaza, Western Cape, where police officers arrested three suspects on charges of possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, on Sunday, September 1. The police who were deployed in the greater Khayelitsha were on an investigation and approached an address in Mqubela Street in Makhaza when they noticed a suspicious Toyota Quantum minibus with four occupants.

The police approached the vehicle and searched the occupants. They found a 9mm pistol with ammunition. They arrested a 28-year-old man who allegedly was in possession of the illegal items. Spokesperson warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the police detained the man for unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition. The police found a Zip gun hidden within a residence of woman, 23, and a man, 27, in Wallacedene. Picture-SAPS Website Meanwhile, in an unrelated separate case, the police conducted a search in a residence in Dicks Street, in Wallacedene, where they found a zip gun allegedly hidden by a 23-year-old woman and 27-year-old man. The two suspects were arrested in connection with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.