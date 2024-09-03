Operation Shanela: three suspects arrested

An Intelligence driven operation was conducted in Makhaza, Western Cape, where police officers arrested three suspects on charges of possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, on Sunday, September 1.
The police who were deployed in the greater Khayelitsha were on an investigation and approached an address in Mqubela Street in Makhaza when they noticed a suspicious Toyota Quantum minibus with four occupants.
The police approached the vehicle and searched the occupants. They found a 9mm pistol with ammunition. They arrested a 28-year-old man who allegedly was in possession of the illegal items.
Spokesperson warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the police detained the man for unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.
Meanwhile, in an unrelated separate case, the police conducted a search in a residence in Dicks Street, in Wallacedene, where they found a zip gun allegedly hidden by a 23-year-old woman and 27-year-old man. The two suspects were arrested in connection with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
Swartbooi commented, “Once charged the suspects are expected to make their respective court appearances in the Khayelitsha and Blue Downs Magistrates’ courts on the mentioned charges.”
Operation Shanela has had other successes. The police have, through their operations, arrested 13,949 suspects for crimes such as murder, rape, assault GBH (grievous bodily harm), drug dealing, counterfeit, drunk driving and more, in areas like KZN and Free State.
IOL