Operation Vala Umgodi: Six arrested in Free State for illegally mining gold

Free State police have arrested six people in a blitz operation to clamp down on illegal mining. Dubbed 'Operation Vala Umgodi', hundreds of alleged illegal miners have been arrested and appeared in court since its launch, earlier this year.

In the latest case, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane, said a team raided G-hostel where they arrested two men, aged 47 and 49, who were allegedly washing gold. "The pair were arrested and the gold bearing material and gold processing equipment were seized. A case docket was opened at Thabong police station," Covane said.

A dismantled firearm was found during a search. Picture: SAPS Picture: SAPS Picture: SAPS He explained that using drone equipment, police were further able to spot a Toyota sedan near shaft 4 in the Beatrix mining area.

"A chase ensued and the team closed-in and apprehended the 19-year-old male. When the motor vehicle was spotted through the drone camera, there were three occupants, meaning the other two jumped managed to flee during the chase. Police continued their search and found three men in the backroom of a house in Dantel Street, in Riebeckstrand, near Welkom," Covane said. Police searched the home and found a 9mm pistol, it was disassembled and inside a courier bag. When questioned, the men claimed not to know about the firearm.