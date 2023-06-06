Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch found guilty of beating, strangling ex-lover

Cape Town – Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch has been found guilty of strangling and assaulting his former girlfriend in September 2020. The Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday has found the 30-year-old Pirates superstar guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm of then-girlfriend Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala.

The case relates to a complaint laid with the Midrand Police by his then-girlfriend in September 2020 that resulted in Lorch's arrest and subsequent release on bail of R2000. Lorch was arrested on September 7, 2020, following an incident that happened at his Midrand house on September 6, 2020. “Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala said she was visiting Lorch when he left her at his home to go out with his friend,” NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

“Mathithibala saw that it was getting late and messaged him to return her car keys. “On arrival, an argument ensued and Lorch became violent towards her and started to strangle her, beat her whilst pulling her up and down. “She called for help and his friend came to her rescue,” Mjonondwane said

Mjonondwane added that State prosecutor Michele Hart argued that the medical evidence corroborated the evidence of the complainant. “The accused did not have any injuries, which meant that he was the aggressor. “The accused and his witness did not create a good impression in court and appeared to be not credible witnesses, and the case was postponed to July 23, 2023, for sentencing proceedings,” Mjonondwane added.