Oscar Pistorius is out on parole and back at home

Convicted killer Oscar Pistorius is back home. The Department of Correctional Services confirmed on Friday morning Pistorius was released on parole.

“He was admitted into the system of Community Corrections and is now at home,” said DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo. Pistorius was convicted of the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day in 2013. He was sentenced the following year to 13 years behind bars.

Pistorius had said he had heard a noise in the middle of the night in the toilet and had believed Steenkamp was an intruder, firing behind the locked door. On November 24, the DCS confirmed that Pistorius would be released on parole. Nxumalo said Pistorius would be admitted into the system of Community Corrections and will be monitored until the expiry date of his sentence in 2029.

“An elevated public profile linked to Pistorius does not make him different from other inmates nor warrant inconsistent treatment.” He said the general parole conditions will apply to Pistorius. “For example, he will be expected to be home at particular hours of the day.

“He may not consume alcohol and other prohibited substances. “Participation in other programmes that would have been identified by the CSPB (Correctional Supervision and Parole Board) will also be compulsory for him. “Just like other parolees, Pistorius is restricted from conducting media interviews.