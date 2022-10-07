Oudtshoorn municipal official charged with sexual assault was out on bail for rape

Durban – A senior Oudtshoorn municipal official who is accused of sexually assaulting his personal assistant remains behind bars. According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the official, who cannot be named until he pleads, appeared in the Oudtshoorn Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Story continues below Advertisement

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case was postponed to October 18 for a formal bail application. Ntabazalila said the State would oppose his bail application as he allegedly committed this crime while he was out on bail on a charge of rape. Malcolm Pojie, provincial police spokesperson, said it is alleged that the suspect accosted the victim in his office on September 27 at around 9am.

“It is further alleged he made promises of a higher post and touched the complainant inappropriately,” he said. Pojie said the matter was being investigated by the Oudtshoorn Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS). “The 40-year-old suspect was subsequently arrested.”

Story continues below Advertisement

In a separate incident, a 33-year-old Langa man appeared in the Hermanus Magistrate’s Court this week charged with the rape of two teenage boys. According to the NPA the accused is alleged to have raped several boys in his community by luring them to his home and giving them illegal drugs. Ntabazalila said it was likely more charges would be added.

Story continues below Advertisement