Oudtshoorn municipal official still behind bars for allegedly touching his PA and promising her a higher position

Durban - It’s been almost a month since an Oudtshoorn municipal official was arrested and charged with the sexual assault of his personal assistant. The man, who cannot be named until he pleads, was arrested at the end of September.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 37-year-old is alleged to have accosted the victim in his office on September 27 and made promises of a higher post, and touched the complainant inappropriately. According to NPA provincial spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, the bail hearing took place at the Oudtshoorn Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. He said the matter was adjourned for bail decision on November 1.

The State has opposed the bail application as the accused allegedly committed this crime while he was out on bail on a charge of rape. In a separate incident, The Western Cape High Court is expected to deliver judgment in the murder trial of Allison Plaatjies. Plaatjies, 26, a teacher, was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend Phillip April in October 2019.

Story continues below Advertisement

She had been stabbed several times, and her throat had been slit. The accused also allegedly stole her vehicle. According to the NPA, April faces charges of murder and theft.

Story continues below Advertisement