Over 130 Gauteng boys freed from illegal initiation schools, two dead

At least 138 boys were rescued and reunited with their families after they were kidnapped by bogus initiation schools in different parts of Gauteng. According to Cooperative Governance & Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) spokesperson, Tiki Kekana, two boys were found dead.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Kekana said most of the kidnappings occurred in Tshwane with 69 of the boys coming from Winterveld. “What we have done as we speak, we have rescued all these kids and reunited them with their families. They will receive psycho-social support from the department of social development,’’ he said. Kekana said the kidnappings were fuelled by ransom demands, which are typically made by school organisers from the victims' families.

“In the past, the practise was not regulated and kids and parents were forced to pay certain amounts which is more like school fees,” he said. To combat the mushrooming of illegal initiation schools, Kekana said CoGTA has formed an initiation monitoring committee that works closely with the South African Police Service. “When they get tips from community members, they are able to go there with police and close the schools and also arrest the perpetrators,” he told the broadcaster.