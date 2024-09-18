Over 30 people appear in Richard’s Bay court over the sale of driver’s licenses for R2,500

A warrant of arrest has been issued for two KwaZulu-Natal men who failed to appear in the Richards Bay Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday following allegations of obtaining their driver’s licenses fraudulently. The two men are among 33 people who were arrested for fraud and corruption involving the issuing of driver’s licenses at Melmoth Driving License Centre which falls under the Mthonjaneni Local Municipality in KZN.

Ndabezinhle Sibiya spokesperson MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma said two men — accused 16 and accused 32 — missed court without any explanation. He said warrant for their arrests have been issued by the court. “The warrant has, however, been suspended until their next appearance on November 26, 2024. If they fail to appear in court, they will go straight to jail.”

Over 30 people were arrested this week in connection with the fraudulent issuing of drivers licenses for R2,500. They were arrested as part of the KZN Department of Transport’s campaign aimed at ending carnage on South African roads. “We are intensifying our campaign aimed at fighting fraud and corruption associated with the issuing of driver’s licenses.”

Sibaya said initially, the department’s traffic and transport inspection unit, together with the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) arrested nine people comprising two examiners and ten license applicants who benefited. “The number rose to 30 and has since risen to 87.” The department said it had revoked all learner's licenses issued by those arrested.

“As the department, we remain satisfied with the integrated approach involving our very own efficient and motivated team from the traffic and transport inspection unit, the Hawks, and the National Prosecuting Authority,” it said. “The amount of work involving investigations and analysis of evidence has led us to more suspects. Our worry is that courts are becoming too small.” The department of transport said it would like to send out a strong message, that the culture of impunity and perception of a relatively easy life through fraud and corruption is the thing of the past.