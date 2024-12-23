Over 330 suspects arrested in major crime bust in Tshwane during Operation Shanela

In a sweeping crackdown against crime in the Tshwane District, a coordinated law enforcement effort under Operation Shanela led to the arrest of 339 suspects for various offences, including gender-based violence, murder, armed robbery, and drug-related crimes. The operation, conducted on Saturday, December 21, was spearheaded by Major-General Samuel Thine, the District Commissioner of Tshwane, in collaboration with multiple stakeholders. It aimed to trace wanted suspects, enforce liquor licensing compliance, and increase police visibility.

“Tshwane detectives arrested 254 suspects for serious offences,” said police spokesperson, Captain Johan van Dyk. These arrests included 99 for gender-based violence, two for murder, four for attempted murder, nine for armed robbery, and three for rape. Furthermore, 32 undocumented individuals were detained and are now awaiting deportation proceedings. Law enforcement efforts extended beyond individual arrests. Police searched 605 individuals and 320 vehicles, resulting in the detention of 16 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Searches of 22 premises and hotspots yielded 21 arrests for public drinking, while 18 liquor establishments were inspected, and 13 were shut down for violating the Liquor Act. "A total of 1,030,429 millilitres of liquor was confiscated," said van Dyk. In addition to liquor-related offences, police targeted drug operations. Three individuals were arrested for possession and dealing in drugs, with officers seizing 61 zip lock bags of drugs, a refuse bag containing various narcotics, and an undisclosed amount of cash.