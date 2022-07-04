Over 400 arrested for murder and rape in KZN in June

Durban - Police in KwaZulu-Natal had their work cut out for them in June when over 7 992 people were arrested for various crimes in the province. Over 400 of those people were arrested for crimes relating to rape and murder.

Police said they embarked on a number of multi-disciplinary operations targeting a variety of crimes taking place in different communities. “These operations have been put in place to strategically combat crime in all districts across the province,” said spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala. Gwala said police officers across the province arrested 7 992 persons for various crimes.

These include: Murder – 210 Attempted murder – 112

Rape – 204 Assault – 1 055 “Police also recovered drugs such as heroin, mandrax powder, cocaine and dagga. During this period, 480 suspects were arrested for liquor-related offences. ”

In addition police seized 262 illegal firearms and 3 321 rounds of ammunition in operations during the same period. “All firearms seized have been subjected to ballistic testing to determine if they were used in any other crimes in the country.” Gwala said during this period, police and security companies intercepted many criminal groups as they were prowling the streets with the intention of committing crimes.

“We also urge citizens to continue providing information to police on criminal activities by contacting your local police stations as well as Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or via the MYSAPS app.” In a separate incident, police said two men who are alleged to have robbed businesses in the Durban CBD are expected to line up in the dock. The suspects, aged 27 and 45, were arrested on Saturday during police crime prevention duties and were charged with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition as well as possession of suspected stolen property.

The suspects are alleged to have robbed a business premises in Victoria Street on May 29. “The first suspect was located along Victoria Street with a 9mm pistol and nine rounds of ammunition in his possession. The second suspect was arrested at the Victoria bus terminals and was found in possession of a 9mm pistol with eight rounds of ammunition,” concluded Gwala. Police said suspects were positively identified by the victims.