Over 46 000 firearms seized destroyed, says police

Cape Town – The South African Police Service (SAPS) said it has destroyed over 46 000 firearms which were removed from circulation over the past six months. According to the national police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, a firearms’ destruction process took place where firearms, ammunition and firearm parts which had either been seized during crime prevention operations, voluntarily surrendered or forfeited to the state; were destroyed in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng.

Mathe said on Thursday, 20 590 firearms were destroyed of which 15 465 were handguns, 2 686 were rifles and 1 855 were shotguns while the rest were firearm parts. “In March this year, 26 002 were also destroyed, bringing the total number of firearms and firearm parts destroyed to 46 592.​ “The process to demolish the firearms today was overseen by the Divisional Commissioner responsible for Visible Policing and Operations, Lieutenant-General Michael Mohlala,” Mathe said.

All firearms that were destroyed were first sent for ballistic testing to determine whether it was used in any crimes. Police confirmed the destroyed firearms were all cleared. “Of the 46 592 firearms, the majority of firearms were either surrendered and voluntarily handed over to the state during the 2019/2020 as well as the 2020/2021 Firearms Amnesty period, confiscated and seized by police during intelligence driven operations, routine stop and searches as well as tip-offs from community members that are committed to ensuring that illegal firearms are permanently removed from circulation,” Mathe said.

Police said it will intensify its operations to detect and remove illegal firearms and ammunition from the streets. The public was also commended for playing a part in making communities a safer place. [email protected]

