Over 500 police deployed to KZN’s ‘high risk’ voting stations

Over 500 police officers were deployed on Tuesday morning to various parts of the KwaZulu-Natal province ahead of the elections on Wednesday. In a parade at the old Durban drive-in, provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, said increased boots on the ground is to create a safe and secure environment for the elections.

KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Nethsuinda, said officers on parade will be heading to areas like Zululand. “Zululand has the most number of voting stations which have been categorized as high risk.” Nethsuinda said the other high risk was eThekwini.

“Both Zululand and eThekwini have the most number of voting stations with Zululand having about 500 voting stations in one district.”

Meanwhile national commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, together with Chief of the Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya, are currently in Mthatha where disgruntled taxi operators closed the roads on Tuesday. National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, their visit was to monitor deployments in the area. On Tuesday evening, additional officers were deployed to ensure elections take place in a safe and secure environment.