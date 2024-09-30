Over 800 arrested in Gauteng during massive Operation Shanela crackdown

Police in Gauteng had their hands full this past weekend, arresting dozens of wanted criminals they’s been looking for, accused of crimes such as murder, rape, armed robbery and housebreaking. The suspects were arrested after a series of coordinated efforts that included roadblocks, tracking wanted suspects, raiding liquor outlets and stop-and-searches.

Gauteng acting police commissioner, Major General Fred Kekana, led one of the integrated high-density operations on Saturday in Honeydew, Johannesburg, where 196 suspects were also arrested at a roadblock. Among the arrested motorists and passengers were 63 people who were found to be in the country illegally. A further eight were arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol. Three suspects were also arrested for possession of drugs, while a fourth was bust for fraud. Police also raided taverns, shutting 12 of them for operating without a liquor licence.

A further 238 suspects were arrested in Tshwane District, while 150 were bust in Ekurhuleni, and 63 in Sedibeng District, said police spokesperson, Lieutenant Mavelo Masondo. Some suspects were released after paying fines, while others are set to appear in magistrate’s courts across the province, in what police have promised will be an ongoing effort to make our streets safe. Kekana hailed the operation, emphasising the importance of collaboration between the police and communities.