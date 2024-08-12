Over 800 suspects arrested in North West province during Operation Shanela

Police, in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies and role players such as Traffic Police, Department of Education, Transnet, the Gambling Board, Community Police Forums (CPFs), Private security companies, ESKOM, and Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS), have continued with weekly High-Density Operations to prevent and combat crime. Between Tuesday, August 06, 2024, and Sunday, August 11, 2024, 31 high-density operations were conducted, resulting in the arrest of 828 suspects for various offences.

High-density operations led to 3,796 actions that included, among others, 14 roadblocks, the search of 49 premises, 2,006 persons, and 1,022 vehicles, closing seven unlicensed liquor premises, and inspecting 41 others. Additionally, 29 Second-Hand dealers were inspected, with six receiving notices for non-compliance with the Second-Hand Goods Act. Numerous patrols and stop-and-search actions were also conducted. The suspects were among others arrested for crimes such as rape, murder, assault, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH), house robberies, malicious damage to property, burglary at residential and business premises, possession and illegal dealing of drugs, theft of or from motor vehicles, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Additionally, 102 suspected undocumented persons were taken in for processing by Immigration Officials. Out of the 828 suspects, 382 were apprehended during detective-led suspect raiding operations. During the operations, a variety of drugs, four cell phones, explosives, three firearms, ammunition, liquor, tobacco products, three vehicles, and other items were confiscated.