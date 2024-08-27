Overstrand Municipality hosts human trafficking awareness event

The Overstrand Municipality along with an international non-governmental organisation (NGO) A21, hosted a human trafficking awareness event in Hermanus. The Western Cape MEC for Social Development, Jaco Londt attended the event.

Overstrand Mayor Annelie Rabie expressed her interest in doing similar events within the municipality in collaboration with A21 — one of the largest organisations globally fighting human trafficking. Various organisations from different sectors such as Early Childhood Development (ECD), NGOs, the business sector, and neighbourhood watch groups also attended the event. Manager for A21 in South Africa, Katie Modrau provided a training session on trafficking in persons and said the most common methods of trafficking in South Africa reported to A21 in 2023 were:

– 9.5% of cases were abductions – 14.3% cases were victims who had been trafficked through friends – 11.9% of cases were the ‘loverboy method’, this is where a person is forced into a situation by a partner they are romantically involved with.

– 16.7% of cases were the result of trafficking victims being sold by relatives – 47.6% of cases were trafficked through false job promises “It is vital to raise awareness around Trafficking in Persons. While it may seem shocking that anyone in today’s world could still be victims of child labour, sex trade, and human trafficking, it remains a stark reality in almost every country,” Rabie said.

“There is also a dire need for subsidised substance abuse programmes in the Western Cape, as drugs often play a central role in human trafficking. However, adequate funding remains an ongoing challenge, which we need to address as partners in government, the NGO sector, and communities.” Earlier this month, a group of alleged trafficking victims – minors – were illegally brought into the Western Cape in a truck. The Department of Social Development assisted the South African Police Services (SAPS) in safely transporting the children back to their home country, with support from the embassy in that region.

In July, the Department also worked with the SAPS when a bus with undocumented adults and children arrived in Paarl. The department stepped in to see to the needs of the children and ensure they got home safely. “There is a great deal happening in the trafficking world that the public is unaware of. Trafficking takes many forms, but it almost always targets vulnerable individuals such as children, those living in poverty, or persons with disabilities,” Londt said. “That is why we must continue raising awareness about trafficking so that more people know about it, know where to report it, and the support services available for those who have been trafficked,” he said.

“DSD social workers work with registered shelters to provide the necessary psychosocial support services to trafficking victims, to help them heal and feel safe again.” Contacts for anyone seeking help: South African National Human Trafficking Resource Line: 0800 222 777