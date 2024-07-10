Owner of hijacked BMW 4 series recovered in Ekurhuleni insists on not opening case

A white BMW 4 series, which was hijacked in Delmas, Mpumalanga, has been recovered in Benoni, Ekurhuleni. Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the owner of the German sedan arrived at the scene where the car was recovered, and he opted not to open a case.

“The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s Bronberg special operations officers recovered a reported robbed/hijacked BMW sedan, which was left abandoned in the Benoni area,” said Thepa. “During the crime prevention operation, officers received intelligence from a well-known private vehicle tracking company, about the BMW in question, which was hijacked in the Delmas area. Law enforcers responded and a lookout was circulated.” Thepa said coordinates on the vehicle’s location, supplied by the vehicle tracking company, led officers to an address in Ekurhuleni, at the intersection of Woburn and Tom Jones roads, where the sought BMW 4 series was found.

A BMW 4 series which was hijacked in Delmas, Mpumalanga was recovered in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng. Picture: EMPD She said the popular vehicle was abandoned on the side of the roadway. “All role players were summoned to the scene, while the vehicle tracking company informed the owner, about the recovery,” said Thepa. “The owner, who chose not to open a case docket, arrived on the scene and positively identified the German vehicle, as his. He organized towing and the recovered sedan was taken to his premises,” she said.

“The EMPD commends the officers for their swift response in locating the vehicle, which was handed back to its rightful owner.” On Wednesday morning, IOL reported that police in Ekurhuleni have also recovered a stolen Toyota Hilux double cab vehicle in the Vosloorus area, after it was stolen in Benoni. Thepa said the Toyota Hilux was also abandoned, with its computer box missing.