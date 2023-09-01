Owner, resident gunned down in Eastern Cape frail care centre

Police in the Eastern Cape are investigating a double murder after two people were gunned down on Friday morning, following a house robbery at a frail care centre in Bluewater Bay. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said detectives attached to the Swartkops police station are probing the matter.

At about 3am, the lounge window of the frail care centre in Riverside Drive was forced open and entry was gained. “The suspects split up and went to the male and female sections of the house. One resident, aged 55, was shot in the head as he came out of his room. He died on the scene,” Naidu said. “The co-owner, Riaan van Aswegen, 53, upon hearing the shots, came out of his room and was surprised by the suspect who shot him in the head in the passage,” she said.

Naidu said four cell phones, jewellery belonging to women in the centre, and two television sets were taken. The suspects fled the scene through the sliding door of the house. “The name of the resident is withheld until his next of kin is located. Police are investigating two cases of murder and house robbery,” Naidu said.