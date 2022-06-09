Pair held after cash-in-transit heist near Rustenburg

RUSTENBURG – Two men were arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit robbery in Boitekong near Rustenburg this week. The two were arrested in Tlhabane, Rustenburg and Soweto, Johannesburg, respectively, on Tuesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

"It is alleged that on Monday, two G4S security officers collected money from several shops at Boitekong mall and drove off in their armoured vehicle. They were suddenly rammed into by a vehicle on the R510 four way stop. “An unknown number of suspects allegedly started shooting at the armoured vehicle with rifles and disarmed the security officers of their 9mm pistols," said Hawks spokesperson in North West, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso. The robbers allegedly bombed the armoured vehicle, took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene in multiple vehicles.

She said a multi- disciplinary team consisting of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation units in West Rand and Rustenburg, Crime Intelligence, Gauteng Highway patrol and Road Traffic Management Corporation, acted on the information at hand and utilised all available resources to trace the suspects. She said on Tuesday, Siyanda Dlamini, 37, and another man were stopped by Joburg metro police officers in Soweto. The other man allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and ran off. "The vehicle was searched and a Norinco pistol was found leading to the arrest of Dlamini. Shortly after, the man who ran off returned and allegedly started shooting at the officers, who also returned fire. He subsequently fled the scene again."

Story continues below Advertisement

Another man linked to the cash heist, Manqoba Mavuka, 42, was traced and arrested in Tlhabane near Rustenburg, where he was found in possession of a traffic officer’s uniform, a .38 revolver and a 303 rifle. Dlamini appeared in the Orlando Magistrate's Court and the case against him was postponed to June 14 for a bail application. Mavuka appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court and was released on R10 000 bail. The case against Mavuka was postponed to November 30 for investigation. Captain Rikhotso said more arrests were expected.

Story continues below Advertisement