Pair nabbed for allegedly shoplifting goods at well-known chain store in Kuruman

The items allegedly stolen by the pair in Kuruman. Picture: SAPS

Published 1h ago

Share

Police arrested a man and woman after they were found in possession of stolen goods worth R184,000 at a chain store in Kuruman.

The 34-year-old female and 52-year-old male were arrested for the alleged shoplifting of valued items such as schools and baby food worth R184,000 in Kuruman on July 7, 2023.

The police responded to a shoplifting complaint at a well-known chain store in Kuruman and found the identified suspects still wandering around in the parking area of the chain store.

"The police approached the vehicle they were travelling with and searched it and found goods that the occupants could not provide proof of purchase for, which brought a reasonable suspicion of wrongdoing by the suspects," police spokesperson, Sergeant Timothy Sam said.

"The police immediately arrested the suspects and seized the stolen goods as well as the vehicle utilised in the commission of a crime, all valued at approximately R184,000," Sam said.

Picture: SAPS

Sam added that the male suspect was charged with possession of suspected stolen property and the female for shoplifting, and both will appear in the Kuruman Magistrate’s Court soon.

Sam also said SAPS will leave no stone unturned for perpetrators of crime and consider shoplifting as a serious offence.

