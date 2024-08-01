Pakistani nationals in court after cellphones worth R5.5 million seized in Joburg mall

Two Pakistani nationals appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng earlier this week after they were allegedly found in possession of unregulated cellphones. Hamad Nawaz, 44, and Abdul Zahaid, 55, were arrested by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) on Friday, July 26.

The Hawks spokesperson, Captain Lloyd Ramovha said members of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team and the Metro Police K9 Unit reacted to information received. “The team acted on intelligence regarding a consignment of various brands of expensive cellphones that were reportedly being sold on the black market at China Mall in Fordsburg. The said cellphones valued at approximately R5.5 million are said to be not registered under the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA). “They are suspected to have been shipped into the country illegally. The accused were arrested at a shop in China Mall after the consignment was found hidden in the ceiling together with cash amounting to over R540,000,” Ramovha said.