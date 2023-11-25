Palesa Malatji: Grieving family still awaiting DNA test results from cops as they seek justice for matric pupil’s unsolved murder

As South Africa observe 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, a Gauteng family are still calling for justice for the gruesome murder of their teenage daughter. Palesa Malatji, 17, a Grade 12 pupil Ntsako Secondary School in Soshanguve, north-west of Pretoria was raped and murdered on her way home after attending extra classes in May this year.

After her family sought for her after she failed to come home, they alerted police. However, at the time police could not assist in the search as they had no vehicles available. The teenager’s body was found near the Echibini Secondary School. A cross has been erected in memory of the slain teenager. File Picture: Oupa Mokoena /Indepedent Newspapers Palesa who dreamt of becoming a pharmacist took the extra classes after school to improve her marks.

Now, as most of the country’s Grade 12 pupils are nearing the end of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams, the teenager’s family awaits progress in her murder investigation. Her uncle, Thabiso Malatji said the South African Police Service (SAPS) promised the family results of the DNA testing would be known in weeks and they will kept abreast as developments unfold, but to date, the SAPS have not reached out. “It has been months and no updates are forthcoming from the police. It was all just a publicity stunt. Saying the right words and making promises that her case will be a priority. Everyone has already forgotten about her,” the heartbroken uncle said.

He said not a day goes by that the family does not mourn the beautiful teenager. “It is devastating and hurtful, especially for her mother who has taken the brutal death of her first born very bad. One does not wish this upon anyone. “Children in our neighbourhood don’t feel safe anymore. Whoever did this, is still living amongst us in our community,” Malatji said.

As part of its 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, the Motor Industry Staff Association (MISA) said it wants to highlight the devastating impact of gender-based violence (GBV) on families and communities. MISA’s Chief Executive Officer of Operations, Martlé Keyter said the union cannot allow victims like Palesa to become just another number. “Murder in South Africa has climbed by a staggering 77% from 15,554 in 2011/2012 to 27,494 in 2022. The country experienced its highest murder rate in two decades,” Keyter said.

The uncle described Palesa as a hard worker who was dedicated to making a success. To date, there have been no arrests. [email protected]