Panga-wielding Pastor Mboro followers unshaken as they gather in a tent for service

Members from the Incredible Happenings Ministry Church which is led by self-proclaimed prophet Paseka Motsoeneng also known as Pastor Mboro, continued with their Sunday service after their structure was burnt down last week. The congregants assembled a temporary tent and gathered for prayer and worship.

The church in Katlehong, Johannesburg was burned down by angry pupils after Mboro went to Matsediso Primary School and threatened teachers with a Panga and forcefully removed his two grandsons from the school. The incident, captured on cellphone footage went viral on social media and led to his tent church being razed to the ground the following day. Speaking to eNCA, Gauteng police commissioner, Tommy Mthombeni, said a case of arson has been opened.

“We are still investigating the case...We are collaborating with the community regarding and those who can share light to the case,” he said. Pastor Mboro, who is a charismatic preacher, was arrested on August 6 after he was caught on camera violently waving his machete while his bodyguard was armed with a rifle. The self-proclaimed prophet together with his son, Vincent Revival Motsoeneng, 27, and bodyguard, Clement Camillot Baloyi,43, stormed the school premises on August 5 and left with two boy grandchildren.

They were later arrested and are now facing a variety of charges, including assault, handling a firearm recklessly that could endanger lives and property, rendering security services while not registered, malicious damage to property, assault and intimidation. They appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on August 7 but were not asked to plead. They were remanded in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for August 16. [email protected]