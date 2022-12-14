Pangolin in car: Six people remanded in custody for possession of caged animal

Pretoria - Six people have been remanded in custody after they appeared before the Zeerust Magistrate’s Court for possession of a pangolin. North West police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh listed the accused people as Ntsimane David Mokgosi (49), Paul Gaafele Molatole (31), Tinashe Paradzai (30), Pule Petrus Ratshwene (30), Lekang Duncan Thabeng (38) and Sydney Vingirayi (28).

They have been charged with contravention of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act (NEMBA) 2004 (Act No. 10 of 2004). “They were all remanded in custody until their next court appearance on Tuesday, 20 December 2022,” said Myburgh. Six people have been remanded in custody after they were found in possession of a pangolin in their car. Photo: SAPS “The accused's court appearance emanates from their apprehension on Saturday, 10 December 2022, at a garage in Zeerust, for possession of a pangolin. That was after information was received and followed up by the police who traced and intercepted the accused.”

Police said the pangolin was found in the boot of the accused people’s vehicle during a search. “As a result, they were arrested after failing to account for the possession of the pangolin, valued at R60 000,” said Myburgh. In June, two men aged 37 and 52, one a police constable, charged with illegal dealing in pangolin and contravention of the Nemba Act, appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

At the time, Gauteng spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, said the two were using a SAPS vehicle to deliver the distressed pangolin. “Authorities followed up on intelligence received regarding an illegal trade of a pangolin in the Cleveland area, central Johannesburg, on Friday,” said Mulamu. “An intelligence-driven operation by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation in Germiston and Johannesburg, together with the Benoni K9, was conducted in Cyrildene where they intercepted and positively identified suspects’ white Toyota Verso with two occupants, reportedly on their way to meet with the pangolin potential buyer.”

