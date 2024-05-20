Pangolin in school bag: Two people arrested by Hawks while selling dead animal

Two suspects, aged 28 and 31, are on Monday expected to appear before the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court after they were arrested by police in Mpumalanga. The duo were nabbed on Friday, according to Captain Sekgotodi Dineo, Mpumalanga provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks.

“On Friday, May 17, 2024, at about 11.50am, members of the Hawks Nelspruit-based serious organised crime investigation unit followed up information regarding two suspects who were selling a pangolin,” she said. The suspects fitting the description were spotted next to the Total filling station in Kabokweni. Hawks’ spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi shares tips with motorists on what to do during hijacking incidents. Photo: Supplied “The suspects were carrying a black school bag. They were searched, and inside, the (Hawks) team found one dead pangolin,” said Sekgotodi.

“The suspects were arrested and detained pending their court appearance on Monday. The pangolin was confiscated. Investigation continues.” Two suspects, aged 28 and 31, are scheduled to appear before the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court after they were arrested while selling a dead pangolin. Picture: Hawks Last year, IOL reported that three men and a woman were arrested by the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation unit in Mahikeng, North West, as they were attempting to sell a pangolin for R250,000. “The [Hawks] team operationalised information regarding the suspects who were looking for a buyer for the pangolin. The suspects were arrested at the Crossing Mall in Mahikeng where the pangolin was found in the suspects' vehicle,” North West Hawks spokesperson, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said at the time.