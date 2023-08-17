Panic grips Lambert’s Bay as missing boys feared kidnapped

Panic has spread in Lambert’s Bay in the Western Cape following the disappearance of two children amid reports from residents about kidnappers targeting victims in the small fishing town. The families of Trevor Andrews and McNeil Fortuin, both 13, say they are worried sick as the boys went missing just a day apart.

Trevor’s mom, Kathlin, 43, says she last saw her son on August 3, when he said he was going to help someone clean their home. Trevor Andrews, 13. Picture: Supplied "Trevor was not at school and always went for walks. I saw him that day, and he told me he was going to help someone clean but never came home," she said. "I went looking for him because he never stays away, and we have not been able to find him.

"I went to the station to report him missing, and the police are looking, but so far there is no information." McNeil’s aunt, Catherine Tielings, said just a day after the community began searching for Trevor, they realised her nephew had also vanished. "He lives with his father and was last seen on August 4. He was expelled from school, and on the day he went missing, I saw him, and he told me he is going for a walk to the dorpie (village).

"He walked around a lot but always came home. When he didn’t come home, we started to look everywhere for him. The boys are friends, but they did not go missing on the same day." McNeil Fortuin, 13. Picture: Supplied Tielings explained that during the searches, they became aware of rumours of kidnappers targeting kids in the area. "We were told that children reported seeing a black van and a white car with dark-skinned men inside that were trying to take them and chase them.

"The police checked the cameras for these cars but could not find anything. We are very worried because it’s nearly two weeks now and there is not a sign of the two boys. "We are scared that the rumours of these kidnappers could be true." Police spokesperson, Captain Frederick Van Wyk, confirmed that the boys were reported missing.