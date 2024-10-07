Paraguayan man releases 117 drug capsules in Gauteng and is rushed to hospital bleeding

The Paraguayan national, who was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park, Gauteng, has so far released more than 100 capsules of drugs suspected to be cocaine. IOL reported on Sunday that alert police officers at the busy international airport have arrested another drug mule, this time a 43-year-old Paraguayan man who is suspected to have swallowed several bullet capsules containing cocaine.

The Paraguayan is the 14th person arrested since the SA Police Service (SAPS) intensified drug trafficking efforts. In an update on Monday, deputy national police commissioner, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili said the Paraguayan had released 117 bullet capsules but the operation had faced some health complications. A 43-year-old Paraguayan national was rushed to hospital after he was bleeding during a process to extract drug capsules from his stomach. Picture: SAPS “I can confirm that up to this point, the person who was arrested from São Paulo, a Paraguayan that was arrested has so far released 117 (drug bullet capsules),” Mosikili said speaking to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika on Monday morning.

“Every time this release happens, there would be a bleeding which can be a health issue that is happening and they have stopped that operation to rush him to the hospital for medical treatment,” she said. “It is risky to swallow the tablets. This recent case is showing that if you do swallow, there are strong possibilities of a loss of life in what you are doing.” She said a single drug capsule could be as big as part of a human finger.

“The drugs would be stuck in your body until you reach your destination where you release them. They have a way of releasing them,” she said. “I do not want to talk about that because it might encourage others to do these things, thinking it is an exercise that can be done. It is not a safe exercise at all, it is a medical risk,” Mosikili said. “I think even the money that they are getting there is nit worth your life.”

She highlighted that if the drugs wrapped into a capsule burst in the drug mule’s stomach, it often means instant death. A 43-year-old Paraguayan national was rushed to hospital after he was bleeding during a process to extract drug capsules from his stomach. Picture: SAPS On Sunday, national police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said last week SAPS arrested three drug mules including two Dutch traffickers who were found with 80 kilogrammes of Khat. The Paraguayan is the 14th drug mule to be arrested in recent weeks.