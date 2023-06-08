Parliament arson accused, Christmas Mafe, remanded to Pollsmoor Prison Hospital

Zandile Christmas Mafe, the man accused of starting a fire at the Parliament precinct back in January 2022, has been remanded to the hospital section of Pollsmoor Prison following his mental evaluation. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, explained that Mafe had undergone his mental evaluation at Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in the Eastern Cape.

He said in March, the court transferred and ordered that Mafe be detained at the hospital to undergo a 30-day mental evaluation. "Judge Nathan Erasmus ordered psychiatrists at the hospital to enquire whether the accused, because of mental illness and or intellectual disability, is capable of understanding the court proceedings, to make a proper defence, whether, at the time of the commission of the offence, he appreciated the wrongfulness of the act in question and whether his appreciation of the wrongfulness of his act at the time was affected by mental illness or intellectual disability or any other cause," Ntabazalila said. During his appearance on Thursday, Judge Erasmus said he received an electronic report from the panel of experts on May 24 and it was shared with parties.

The judge ruled, after the State and defence agreed, that the contents of the report not be disclosed at this stage, as defence lawyers needed to consult with their client. The NPA said Advocate Dali Mpofu SC earlier told the court that they needed to consult their client and may even call their experts if they dispute the report. "He asked for a postponement to consult their client. Adv Mervyn Menigo told the court that the State does not dispute the report and supported the request for postponement as it was in the interest of justice to do so," Ntabazalila said.

The State charged Mafe with housebreaking with intent to commit arson and arson, terrorism, and theft after he burnt down Parliament, destroying the Old and New Assembly Building of Parliament. On three occasions, Mafe has refused to attend court either demanding to be provided with a kettle and flat-screen TV, or claiming that he is on hunger strike, or bluntly refusing to leave his prison cell. Mafe’s case has been postponed to July 13 for the defence to consult.