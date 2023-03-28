Parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe to be transported to Eastern Cape psychiatric facility today

Cape Town - The man accused of setting Parliament alight is set to be moved to a psychiatric facility in the Eastern Cape. On Tuesday, Zandile Christmas Mafe, 50, appeared in the Western Cape High Court where it was revealed where he will be admitted, after he refused to be admitted to Valkenberg Hospital in Cape Town for mental observation.

At the time, Mafe’s lawyer, Luvuyo Godla would not divulge his client’s reasoning. “He has got his own story, which we believe will be ventilated when the investigation takes place. We were advised by the State that they are going to investigate some of the allegations raised by our client. “Obviously, we are mindful of the fact that government doesn’t have unlimited resources and we should be reasonable, but obviously, we don’t want to disregard the rights of our client,” Godla told the media last month.

According to the Western Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila, Mafe will be transferred on Tuesday. “Mafe is going to be transferred today to Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in the Eastern Cape,” Ntabazalila said. Mafe faces charges of housebreaking with intent to commit terrorism and arson, terrorism, arson and theft charges and has been in custody since January 2 last year, after the National Assembly building in Cape Town was gutted by fire.

Since Mafe’s arrest, the matter has been riddled with delays and postponements. Mafe continues to be on pretrial at the Western Cape High Court. Since his arrest, Mafe also refused to leave his prison cell.