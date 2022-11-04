Parliament fire accused Zandile Mafe to spend Christmas behind bars

Pretoria –Arson and terror accused Zandile Mafe briefly appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Friday, where his legal team notified the court that they were considering referring him for mental evaluation before the trial proceeds. Mafe’s legal team told the court that they still needed time to consult with him as they did not get sufficient time to peruse documents provided by the State.

His appearance comes after he earlier refused to appear in court on numerous occasions. In August, he lay on the ground of his holding cell and refused to leave. In September, his lawyer Luvuyo Godla, told the court that he refused to leave his prison cell.

Mafe requested a kettle for coffee, hot water for bathing, a television and radio. Godla told the court that these issues had since been resolved. Mafe was arrested in January after he was seen leaving a burning Parliament building.

He faces charges of terrorism, arson, housebreaking, theft and possession of explosives. After his arrest, the State requested that he be mentally evaluated and he was sent to Valkenberg hospital, where he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. However, Judge President John Hlophe said Mafe should be released from the facility since the order was made unlawfully.

Mafe has been in custody since his arrest. His bail was denied on February 4. He appealed the decision but was unsuccessful. The matter has been postponed to January 27, 2023.