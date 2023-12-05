Parolee back in prison after being convicted for raping sisters

The Bloemhof Regional Court sentenced 40-year-old rapist Pule Kgosimore to double life imprisonment on two counts of rape, an additional 15 years for another case of rape and a further five years in jail for housebreaking. North West regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Henry Mamothame said Kgosimore, who had been released from prison on parole, after a rape conviction, was arrested on February 8, 2019, following a rape incident that happened a few days earlier, at Boitumelong near Bloemhof.

“The accused (Kgosimore) broke into a house and found two sisters, aged 27 and 37 years, sleeping. He subsequently produced a sharp object and threatened them before raping them repeatedly,” said Mamothame. “Following his arrest, DNA results linked him to another rape case that occurred on January 15, 2017, where a 58-year-old woman went to a neighbour’s house to look for her husband. While knocking on the door, the accused accosted her from behind and dragged her to a nearby open field and raped her.” In court, Kgosimore pleaded not guilty to all charges, but he was found guilty.

In aggravation of sentence, the State prosecutor, advocate Jimmy Tamele urged the court not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment. Pule Kgosimore, 40, has been sentenced to double life imprisonment on two counts of raping two sisters, plus an additional 15 years for raping another woman. File Picture Tamele highlighted to the trauma that victims go through, and have to live with for the rest of their days. Magistrate Lincoln Matjele agreed with the State and also remarked on the prevalence of rape in our country.

The court also ordered for Kgosimore’s name to be entered into the register of sexual offenders and he was declared unfit to possess a firearm and unfit to work with children and the elderly. Meanwhile, Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West, Dr Rachel Makhari lauded the prosecutor, the investigating officer Sergeant Pule Morake and other role players who ensured that justice was served to the victims and their families. Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West, Dr Rachel Makhari. File Picture: Oupa Mokoena Makhari also urged community members to be extra vigilant during the festive season, a period where crime is rampant, including that of rape.