Parolee sent back to jail for life after fatally stabbing 21-year-old girlfriend

Pretoria - Police in Limpopo have welcomed the life sentence handed down to parolee Mahlatsi Steven Rapelwana, who has been sentenced on fresh charges of murder after he brutally killed his ex-girlfriend. Lieutenant-Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi, SAPS spokesperson in Limpopo, said Rapelwana had been released from jail on parole for an attempted murder case, when he murdered his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend at Mopye village in Bolobedu, on December 26, 2020.

The incident happened at around 3am. “It is reported that Steven accosted his ex-girlfriend who was coming from a tavern with friends and protested why she dumped him. An argument ensued between the couple, and the suspect reportedly stabbed the victim with a sharp object and she immediately succumbed to her injuries on the scene,” said Seabi in a statement. “A case of murder was opened at the Tzaneen police station and assigned to the experienced, hardworking and dedicated investigating officer, Warrant Officer Samuel Dikolobe, who managed to apprehend the suspect the very same day after the incident.”

In court, Rapelwana was denied bail and he remained in custody until he was sentenced by the High Court in Polokwane this month. Last month, well-known Limpopo actor, comedian and Tshivenda film producer Ntambudzeni “Mr Bundu” Rasendedza, of Lwamomondo village, was sentenced to 10 years direct imprisonment by the Sibasa Regional Court.

“He was convicted on a count of attempted murder, kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The first incident happened in August 2019, when ‘Bundu’ assaulted his girlfriend with a wooden stick and electric cable,” Limpopo spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said at the time. “He further dripped burning plastics all over her body and locked her inside his house for two weeks. He also gave her a bucket which she used when she wanted to relieve herself.” Malabi-Dzhangi said the second incident happened when Rasendedza and his girlfriend were coming home from a party.

