Parts of several motorbikes stolen in Gauteng and North West found in Mpumalanga

Pretoria - A 41-year-old man was on Monday scheduled to appear before the Low's Creek Periodical Court after being arrested on the N4 road near Kaapmuiden on Saturday evening. The suspect was arrested by SAPS members from the Nelspruit Flying Squad through information provided by the Car Track vehicle security company.

“According to the report, the SAPS members conducted an operation on N4 Road after they received information about a Toyota Quantum which was reportedly towing a trailer with stolen properties inside. The astute members spotted the vehicle which matched the description as provided,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli. “The vehicle, with one occupant, was then stopped and after searching, police discovered motorbike parts inside the trailer. The parts were tested and the report indicated that they are subject to police investigation for cases of theft of motorbikes opened at various police stations in Gauteng and North-West Province respectively.” The driver was then arrested and charged for possession of the suspected stolen property.

The South African Police Service said it cannot rule out the possibility of linking the man to other cases relating to the recovered items. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela has welcomed the arrest of the driver transporting the suspected stolen motorbike parts. Last year, the SAPS in Brooklyn, Gauteng, urged residents to take extra steps to protect their wheels after a rash of bike thefts in Pretoria east.